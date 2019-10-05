Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Longbow Research

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was downgraded by Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.84.

Shares of LPX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,709. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.63 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,814,810 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $152,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,356 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,170,240 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 145,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,715 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $44,946,000 after purchasing an additional 155,641 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $43,815,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 45.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,160,107 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 362,357 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

