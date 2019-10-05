Loom Network Market Cap Tops $25.10 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $25.10 million and $3.06 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Binance, IDEX and Upbit. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00193199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.77 or 0.01015547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024104 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00090757 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,967,457 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, YoBit, CoinExchange, Upbit, DDEX, Fatbtc, Bittrex, IDEX, Binance, Allbit, DragonEX, Tidex, Poloniex, Hotbit, LATOKEN, GOPAX, DEx.top and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

