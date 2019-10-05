Loki (LOKI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $72,612.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $13.51 million and approximately $72,612.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loki has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,106.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.69 or 0.02168869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.69 or 0.02749037 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00699762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012808 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00694682 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00056949 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00454992 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 43,164,228 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

