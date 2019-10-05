Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €160.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Independent Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €188.58 ($219.28).

LIN traded up €2.10 ($2.44) during trading on Friday, hitting €168.70 ($196.16). The company had a trading volume of 816,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion and a PE ratio of 17.43. Linde has a one year low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a one year high of €191.80 ($223.02). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €171.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €169.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

