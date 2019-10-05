Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $2.14 on Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.26 million and $2.91 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00026467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

