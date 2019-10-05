Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 313,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 770,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 192,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 520,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.95.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.39. 1,415,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.11 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

In other news, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $1,243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,312,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,331,245.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Steven Dawson acquired 7,476 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.07 per share, with a total value of $135,091.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,777.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,725 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

