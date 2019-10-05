Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 196.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,065,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,483,000 after buying an additional 322,245 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 707,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.75. The company had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,035. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.57. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.72 and a 1-year high of $164.54.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

