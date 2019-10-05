Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 403.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,061. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $21.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.62.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 54.68%. The company had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

