Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,057,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,046,352,000 after purchasing an additional 207,370 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,357,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,610,822,000 after buying an additional 99,687 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,629,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,773,000 after buying an additional 50,909 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,016,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,260,000 after buying an additional 556,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,992,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,766,000 after buying an additional 404,726 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim set a $148.00 price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $137.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.93. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $103.21 and a twelve month high of $149.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

