Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 153,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 261,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shiraz Kajee bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $33,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Kline bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $297,792 in the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NMFC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,761. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 98.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

