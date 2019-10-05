Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $1,906,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,487,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,233,000 after acquiring an additional 65,181 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,956,000 after acquiring an additional 204,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.73. 128,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $41.57. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 321.01 and a beta of 0.48.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,584.62%.

BEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

