Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.65. 94,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Black Stone Minerals LP has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 41.52%. The business had revenue of $163.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSM shares. ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

