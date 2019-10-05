Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lennar’s fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.5% and 6%, respectively. The metrics grew 16.1% and 3%, respectively, aided by higher deliveries and continued operating leverage on the back of technological efforts. It is well positioned to grow further on continuous progress of cost and productivity initiatives, gains from realized synergies from the CalAtlantic deal, ancillary business value creation, and continued de-leveraging. Focus on lighter land strategy is enhancing free cash generation, which is being used to bolster the balance sheet, thereby mitigating risk and enabling to opportunistically buy back shares, benefiting returns. Notably, its shares have outperformed its industry year to date and earnings estimates have been trending upward. However, rising land and labor costs remain headwinds”

LEN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Lennar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lennar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Lennar stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,532,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. Lennar has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $59.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Lennar by 183.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 244.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Lennar by 79.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

