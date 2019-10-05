Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lendingtree from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lendingtree from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $415.00 price target on Lendingtree and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $350.00 price target on Lendingtree and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $362.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded up $12.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.10. 83,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,490. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.17. Lendingtree has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $434.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.46 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lendingtree will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Neil Salvage sold 3,483 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Horan sold 1,000 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.65, for a total value of $312,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,565 over the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,970,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lendingtree by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lendingtree by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,577,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,198,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

