Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $5.40 Million Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Cinemark makes up about 1.6% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.6% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 3.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Cinemark stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,106. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $957.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.57 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

In other Cinemark news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $235,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

