Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. ASGN comprises about 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of ASGN by 1.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 47.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 6.7% during the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ASGN by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 8.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of ASGN and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of ASGN to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ASGN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

ASGN stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,933. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.94. ASGN Inc has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.24 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

