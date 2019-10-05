Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) Given $7.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Leaf Group’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Leaf Group an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Cowen lowered shares of Leaf Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,520 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Leaf Group during the first quarter worth about $1,604,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Leaf Group during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in Leaf Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Leaf Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 991,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 55,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in Leaf Group by 52.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 49,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter.

LEAF opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. Leaf Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.79 million for the quarter.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

