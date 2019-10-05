Landmark Bank Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Landmark Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.4% of Landmark Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Landmark Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 80.0% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,647,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,620,788. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $120.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Buckingham Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

