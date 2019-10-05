Landmark Bank Purchases 349 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Landmark Bank lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Landmark Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.28. 1,852,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,456,115. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $86.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.85.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

