Landmark Bank Makes New $207,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Landmark Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,131,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,884,431,000 after buying an additional 599,958 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,856,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,554,000 after buying an additional 132,226 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,882,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 29.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922,914 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,003,107.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.56. 229,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $131.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

