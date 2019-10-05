Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 928.09 ($12.13).

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 836.60 ($10.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.96. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 473.27 ($6.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 940.20 ($12.29). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 798.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 852.51.

In related news, insider Robert Noel sold 15,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.79), for a total transaction of £116,963.84 ($152,833.97).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

