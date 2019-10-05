Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 357,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,069,000 after buying an additional 53,861 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $247,359.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,000. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $132.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average of $117.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.