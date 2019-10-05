Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,619 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 575.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 900.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 370.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13,333.3% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.21.

Shares of AVB traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.70. 3,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.52. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $167.01 and a 52 week high of $218.44. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($1.10). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $577.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $277,724.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $1,243,499. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

