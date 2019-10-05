L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LRLCY. ValuEngine downgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC started coverage on L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. L OREAL CO/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.51. The company has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.55. L OREAL CO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

