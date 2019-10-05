Kryll (KRL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Kryll has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Kryll has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $283.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for about $0.0543 or 0.00000668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00193301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.01012548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00090420 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,510,580 tokens. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

