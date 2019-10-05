Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Given “Buy” Rating at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CVE:PNG traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$0.68. 130,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,960. Kraken Robotics has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$0.92. The firm has a market cap of $102.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.64.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kraken Robotics will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, develops, and markets underwater sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the United States, France, Israel, and internationally. The company offers AquaPix, an interferometric synthetic aperture sonar for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; real time synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) image processors; Aquatrak, a speed sensor; and SeaVision, a 3D laser system for underwater vehicles.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.