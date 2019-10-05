Kleros Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $292.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000980 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000247 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,583,810 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.