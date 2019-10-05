KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. KINGFISHER PLC/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.72. 178,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,110. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

