Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

KRP has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,548. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.67 million, a P/E ratio of -71.65 and a beta of 1.46. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $31.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. Equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor acquired 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,145.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,134.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,160 shares of company stock worth $221,509. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,333,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,183,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,688,000. Lancaster Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lancaster Investment Management LLP now owns 536,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

