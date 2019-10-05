Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Key Energy Services, Inc. is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The company’s services include drilling and workover rigs, coiled tubing, frac stack and well testing, fluid services, onshore and deepwater fishing and rental services. It operates primarily in United States, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, the Middle East and Russia. Key Energy Services, Inc. is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 target price on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Key Energy Services from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.44.

NYSE KEG opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. Key Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $112.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. Key Energy Services had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 614.21%. Research analysts expect that Key Energy Services will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 275,728 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Key Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Key Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Key Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 46.9% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

