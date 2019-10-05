Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 380,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,584 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 76.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 213.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 646,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KW opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.11. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Kennedy-Wilson’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

KW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.51.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

