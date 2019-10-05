Kempner Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Black Stone Minerals comprises approximately 2.7% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSM traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,288. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. Black Stone Minerals LP has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $163.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSM. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

