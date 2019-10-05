JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

JPM stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $114.06. 4,647,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,620,788. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $120.40. The stock has a market cap of $369.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average of $111.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

