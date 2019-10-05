John David Burns Sells 90,183 Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Stock

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) insider John David Burns sold 90,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,335 ($43.58), for a total transaction of £3,007,603.05 ($3,929,966.09).
LON DLN opened at GBX 3,292 ($43.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,165.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,164.44. Derwent London Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,352 ($43.80). The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is presently 0.35%.
About Derwent London
Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
