John David Burns Sells 90,183 Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Stock

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) insider John David Burns sold 90,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,335 ($43.58), for a total transaction of £3,007,603.05 ($3,929,966.09).

LON DLN opened at GBX 3,292 ($43.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,165.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,164.44. Derwent London Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,352 ($43.80). The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

DLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Derwent London to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 3,510 ($45.86) to GBX 3,430 ($44.82) in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,218.08 ($42.05).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

