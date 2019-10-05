JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

JKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of JKS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 541,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,119. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $687.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.86.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 27,565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,680,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,033 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth $18,818,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after acquiring an additional 839,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 4,626.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 824,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,893,000 after acquiring an additional 807,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

