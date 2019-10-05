Jetcoin Price Tops $0.0138 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and COSS. Jetcoin has a market cap of $101,906.00 and approximately $29,934.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00192848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.01017608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00090150 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

