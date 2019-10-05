JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAY traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 36,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.37. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

