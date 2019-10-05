istar (NYSE:STAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

istar (NYSE:STAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STAR. Raymond James raised their price target on istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded istar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of STAR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. 253,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,405. istar has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $805.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.67.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $4.85. istar had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $98.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that istar will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marcos Alvarado acquired 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $130,497.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,872.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 34,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $991,767.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,010,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,567,724.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 293,810 shares of company stock worth $7,939,315 over the last three months. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in istar by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in istar by 3,459.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in istar by 870.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in istar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in istar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

