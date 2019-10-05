iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.00. 15,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,826. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.81 and its 200-day moving average is $114.77. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.53 and a 52 week high of $118.21.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

