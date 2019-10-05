iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 30,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $125.68. 110,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,590. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.07 and a 1 year high of $130.83.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

