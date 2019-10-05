iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Stairway Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 10.2% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $42,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,712,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,638 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $144,917,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,142,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,170,000 after buying an additional 778,898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,378.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,052,000 after buying an additional 480,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,456.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 326,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,420,000 after buying an additional 314,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,158. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $164.34.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4298 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.