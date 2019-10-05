iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Hefren Tillotson Inc.

Hefren Tillotson Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,995. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $61.62.

