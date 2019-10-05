Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.29. 49,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,574. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.