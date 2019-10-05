IOTA Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00003424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, CoinFalcon, Bitfinex and Gate.io. IOTA has a total market cap of $770.60 million and $6.89 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00231985 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000857 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Bitfinex, FCoin, Exrates, HitBTC, Coinone, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io, Ovis, Upbit, OKEx and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

