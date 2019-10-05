Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $28.50 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.83, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Solls sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $870,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,830.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 44,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,239,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,061,892 shares of company stock worth $1,241,696,352. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invitation Homes by 1,373.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,768,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,327,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 27.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,328,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491,691 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 195.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,530,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 13.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,366,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,444,000.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

