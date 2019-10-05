Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,598 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,398.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 232.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $148,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 178.2% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,531. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $21.33.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.