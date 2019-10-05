IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.07. IntriCon posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $29.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IntriCon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ IIN traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $19.79. 2,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,907. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $166.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.70. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 34,031 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 244,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 83,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 216,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

