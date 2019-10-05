INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ICAGY. ValuEngine lowered INTL CONS AIRL/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered INTL CONS AIRL/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a return on equity of 72.94% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

