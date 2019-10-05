Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,132 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $20.50 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,021,995.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $9,961,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.