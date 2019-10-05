Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. FIX began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.00. 1,555,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,703. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.76. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $222,929.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,927.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $1,346,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 408,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,813.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,990 shares of company stock valued at $16,121,443. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 17,275.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010,678 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 63.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,008 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $414,300,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 143.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,510,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,538 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

